Nashville-based RevSpring, a provider of financial technology for the health care industry, has added veteran executive Mark Coggin as chief financial officer.
Coggin was most recently CFO at Adhere Health, a medication adherence technology company. He was previously an accountant with Arthur Anderson and treasurer of Change Healthcare.
“I’m thrilled to have Mark join the executive team and have his support in financial and organizational leadership as we continue on our path of significant growth at RevSpring,” RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie said in a release. “I believe his knowledge and influence will help us propel RevSpring forward, which ultimately enables us to continue to strengthen the products and services we provide to our customers.”
Coggin will be based in RevSpring’s main Nashville office. The company was previously headquartered in Michigan.
RevSpring is a portfolio company of Chicago-based GTCR, which acquired the company in 2016, and has additional office presences in Arizona, California, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
