Monogram health

A Monogram health care professional helps a patient in her home. 

Locally based kidney care provider Monogram Health has secured $375 million in its latest funding round. 

Investors in the round include CVS Health, Cigna, Humana, Memorial Hermann Health System, SCAN, TPG Capital, Frist Cressey Ventures, Heritage Group, Pura Vida Investments and Norwest Venture Partners, among others. 