Brentwood-based health care IT services firm HCTec has acquired a North Carolina peer, adding 90 specialized employees to a team that now numbers 500.
The purchase of Talon Healthy IT Services builds out HCTec’s managed service capabilities for health care providers, according to a press release. Talon has offices in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Waukesha, Wisconsin. HCTec is also finishing expansion plans in Hohenwald, where the IT service provider in 2019 committed to investing more than $500,000 and create 100 jobs.
“The future of health care is technology, and everyone from clinicians to hospital administrators to patients will see their routines and processes impacted by new developments and advancements,” CEO Bill Grana said in the release. “New technology will always require support, training, and optimization for success. HCTec has been a pioneer in this industry, and adding Talon’s expertise furthers our goal of shaping the future of health care IT.”
HCTec helps hospitals manage operating costs, improve quality and optimize their labor forces with health IT staffing, project-based consulting and application-managed services support. Opened in 2017, the company’s Hohenwald center provides a 24/7 service desk which offers navigation, support and troubleshooting of electronic health record applications such as Epic, Cerner, Meditech and Allscripts.
