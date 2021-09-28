Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has recruited Michael McAlevey from GE Healthcare to serve as senior vice president and chief legal officer.
McAlevey will take over the role from Bob Waterman, who is retiring after 24 years working with the company, making him the longest-serving general counsel in the Fortune 100, according to a press release. Waterman will depart on Sept. 30 and McAlevey will come on in early 2022.
“For 24 years, HCA Healthcare has relied on Bob for his thoughtful judgment and keen insights in support of our culture, values and patient care mission,” CEO Sam Hazen said in the release. “He has been a trusted advisor and friend to me and many others during his tenure, and we wish him well in retirement.”
McAlevey served in various legal capacities during his 19-year tenure at GE, including as chief corporate, securities and governance counsel as well as general counsel and business development leader for GE Aviation and then GE Healthcare in 2018.
Prior to GE, he was the deputy director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance and a partner with Atlanta-based international law firm Altson & Bird. From 1999 to 2002, McAlevey also served as an adjunct professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center.
“Mike is an accomplished lawyer and highly respected leader with deep experiences in large, complex, regulated businesses,” Hazen said. “We look forward to welcoming him into our organization as part of our senior management team.”
