Locally based hospital owner HCA Healthcare on Wednesday announced several leadership changes as part of an organizational restructuring.
Jon Foster, currently president of HCA’s American Group, will be promoted to chief operating officer and executive vice president, with oversight of growth and operational support. Mike Marks, currently vice president for financial operations support, will be promoted to senior vice president for finance, reporting to Foster and with oversight of Parallon (an HCA division) and financial resiliency efforts.
“Jon and Mike are two of the most seasoned operations executives in the company, and I am confident they will provide tremendous leadership and support to the organization in these important areas,” Sam Hazen, HCA CEO, said in a release. “They will also play an important role in assisting with other strategic initiatives, including the transition into three operations groups.”
The three groups will have five domestic divisions inside each, with each group president reporting to Hazen.
Erol Akdamar, currently president of the North Texas Division, will be promoted to president of the American Group, with oversight of the Gulf Coast, San Antonio, North Texas, Central West Texas and Continental divisions. Ronnie Midgett, currently chief financial officer of the North Texas Division, will be promoted to CFO of this group.
Tim McManus, currently president of the Capital Division, will be promoted to president of the National Group. He will succeed Chuck Hall, whose retirement was previously announced. In the position, McManus will oversee the Capital, North Carolina, TriStar, Mountain and Far West divisions. Russ Young, currently CFO of the East Florida Division, will be promoted to CFO of this group.
Richard Hammett, currently president of the North Florida Division, will be promoted to president of the Atlantic Group, overseeing a new group including the West Florida, East Florida, North Florida, South Atlantic and Mid America divisions. Ricardo Pavon, currently chief financial officer of the National Group, will be CFO of this group.
The company also announced several other leadership changes, with various hospital CEOs promoted to division management roles.
HCA’s network includes 182 hospitals and more than 2,000 care sites.