Jon Foster

Locally based hospital owner HCA Healthcare on Wednesday announced several leadership changes as part of an organizational restructuring.

Jon Foster, currently president of HCA’s American Group, will be promoted to chief operating officer and executive vice president, with oversight of growth and operational support. Mike Marks, currently vice president for financial operations support, will be promoted to senior vice president for finance, reporting to Foster and with oversight of Parallon (an HCA division) and financial resiliency efforts.

Tim McManus