Post-acute care management company naviHealth has promoted Harrison Frist to CEO.
Frist, the son of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, succeeds founding CEO Clay Richards. Richards is now serving in an advisory role at naviHealth parent Optum.
Frist has been at naviHealth for about a decade and was promoted to chief operating officer in May.
“It has been an honor to lead naviHealth for more than a decade, and I am pleased with all that we have achieved to advance patient-centered care,” Richards said in a release. “Harrison has been an integral part of naviHealth since its founding, and his experience and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in the company’s growth and success. I am confident that he will successfully lead naviHealth and our partners through the evolving healthcare landscape, working to expand seniors’ access to vital care and services that improve their lives.”
In addition to leading naviHealth, Frist will oversee Optum’s Care Transitions business, including post-acute care, readmission and home health management services, the release noted.
Prior to joining naviHealth in 2012, Frist worked at The Carlyle Group, Goldman Sachs and Chinaco Healthcare Corporation, a onetime HCA Health subsidiary in China. He attended Princeton University and Harvard Business School.
