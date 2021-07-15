Austin-based BRC Healthcare has purchased for an undisclosed sum four substance use disorder treatment facilities in Nashville from Spero Group.
The facilities — Nashville Recovery Center, NRC Clinical, Nashville Detox Center and the Tennessee Recovery Clinic — offer various addiction treatment services, including clinical sessions, 12-step meetings, wellness classes, partial hospitalization programs, detox and intensive outpatient programming, according to a press release. They were founded by Ryan Cain and Darren Hobbs, Spero CEO and president respectively, in 2018.
As part of the transaction, Cain and Hobbs will hold management roles within BRC Healthcare overseeing day-to-day operations. Terms were not disclosed, although BRC leadership said they intend to expand the number of existing beds in the market.
Founded in 2006, BRC offers treatment options from detox and intensive outpatient services to residential treatment to sober living, through its four clinical programs: BRC Recovery, Spearhead Lodge, Makana Path and Segue Recovery.
BRC received an infusion of cash earlier this year, led by a New York-based private equity firms Veronica Suhler Stevenson and NewSpring Health Capital, to undertake rapid expansion. Nashville is its first market.
“We’re eager to bring the BRC Family of Programs to Nashville, where there’s a real need for addiction treatment services,” Andrew Rothermel, CEO of BRC Healthcare, said in the release. “Nashville is corporate headquarters for many substance abuse disorder companies, but there is actually a shortage of treatment beds. We intend to significantly expand the number of treatment beds in the region and ensure that our patients receive a complete continuum of care.”
