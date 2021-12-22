Nine former employees of Nashville-based Medalogix have filed a lawsuit against the home health company for allegedly forcing them to sell back their equity prior to major investments and a recapitalization effort.
The former employees are suing the company for breach of contract and a violation of state securities laws, saying that Medalogix only had the right to repurchase their shares upon death or disability, per their options agreement. Instead, in May 2019, more than five years after some parties to the suit had left the company, Medalogix sent a notice to plaintiffs of their intent to repurchase their shares.
A complaint filed in Davidson County Chancery Court earlier this week says company leadership told the former employees that their options were worthless, even though “Medalogix knew at the time it was about to receive a substantial equity investments.”
A couple months later, in July 2019, Birmingham-based Encompass Health made a minority investment in Medalogix. In May of this year, a private equity firm announced a recapitalization and growth investment in the company, a deal the complaint says valued the shares in question more than eight times what they were when plaintiffs were forced to sell.
In total, it is estimated that nearly 422,000 shares were transferred back to the company via the allegedly forced share repurchases, totaling nearly $291,000 at the time. Today, according to proportions within the legal filings, those shares would be worth $2.3 million.
Medalogix has not filed a response to the complaint and the Post could not reach a representative for comment prior to publishing.
The nine former employees are represented by attorneys from Neal & Harwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.