Bradley Drug Co

Bradley Drug Company at 5208 Charlotte Ave. 

The U.S. Department of Justice has brought two cases against area health care companies, the Nashville U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday. 

Nashville pharmacies Bradley Drug Company and Bradley Extended Care have agreed to pay $250,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that they violated record keeping requirements for controlled substances. 

