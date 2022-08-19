The U.S. Department of Justice has brought two cases against area health care companies, the Nashville U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Nashville pharmacies Bradley Drug Company and Bradley Extended Care have agreed to pay $250,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that they violated record keeping requirements for controlled substances.
Federal prosecutors allege that the organizations failed to keep accurate and complete records in compliance with the Controlled Substances Act and omitted information on multiple forms required by the Drug Enforcement Administration. In addition, the federal government alleged that Bradley Extended Care transferred more than 5 percent of its controlled substance stock to Bradley Drug without registering as a distributor.
The Controlled Substances Act was passed to combat illegal distribution and the abuse of controlled substances, and under this act, those registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration must comply with strict inventory and documentation requirements, according to a press release from the DOJ.
“Complete and accurate records are vital to ensure the safe distribution of controlled substances and to protect against improper diversion,” said acting U.S. Attorney for Middle Tennessee Mark Wildasin. “Our office is committed to and expects total compliance with the closed system of drugs created by the Controlled Substances Act.”
Bradley Drug Co. is located in West Nashville at 5208 Charlotte Pike, and Bradley Extended Care is located nearby at 402 53rd Ave. N.
Similarly, the owner and operator of now-defunct Lowry Medical Supply have been charged with 14 felony counts related to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and paying illegal kickbacks to sell medically unnecessary back, shoulder and knee braces. In some cases, the company mailed orthotic braces that people never asked for, wanted or needed, and then billed Medicare for the cost of the braces, prosecutors allege.
In 2017, Tache Georgescu and Natalia Georgescu of California, purchased Lowry Medical. In 2018, they added three additional medical equipment companies to their portfolio, which all operated interchangeably though included Medpros Associates, Alliance and AYMS, which are all also now defunct.
Over the course of 17 months, the pair allegedly paid $7.8 million in illegal kickbacks and bribes in exchange for companies to provide them with ready-to-bill doctors’ orders for orthotic braces for Medicare beneficiaries, according to a press release. They billed Medicare approximately $30 million for orthotic brace orders in the same time period. The U.S. seeks to recover a money judgment for just over $4.1 million to represent the value of proceeds gained from the alleged illegal conduct.
If convicted, the pair could face up to 10 years in prison.
Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.
