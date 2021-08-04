John Davis, the former CEO of Comprehensive Pain Specialists, has been banned from participating in federal procurement and non-procurement programs and can no longer work in positions that submit claims to federal health plans, per an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The permanent voluntary exclusion resolves claims against him in a whistleblower case against CPS, its owners and Davis for defrauding Medicare and TennCare $25 million through an allegedly frivolous lab testing scheme. The four majority owners and a former company executive in April agreed to pay more than $4.1 million to settle claims against them and the company, leaving Davis the last man standing in the case.
In a separate lawsuit in 2019, Davis was unanimously convicted by a jury for violating anti-kickback laws during his time at CPS. District Court Judge William Campbell, appointed in 2017, handed down a sentencing of four years in federal prison for those charges, which was later commuted in January by former President Donald Trump in a last-minute pardoning spree. Davis' co-conspirator, CCC Medical founder Brenda Montgomery, remains in federal prison.
Once the largest pain management company in the Southeast, Comprehensive Pain Specialists shut down in 2018 prior to the lawsuit in 2019. The state and federal governments claimed that, between 2011 and 2018, the company had established a broad scheme of medically unnecessary lab testing and acupuncture treatments that drove up revenue coming from government-sponsored insurance programs. This settlement resolves all remaining allegations against Davis and dismisses the civil action altogether.
Davis’ counsel could not be reached for comment.
