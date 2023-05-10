Cool Springs-based Medicare insurer Clover Health announced its first quarter 2023 results Tuesday on the heels of layoffs, lawsuits and delisting threats. 

The company reported revenue of $527.8 million and a net loss of $72.6 million. With a $0.15 per share loss, however, the company beat the Zacks consensus estimate of a loss of $0.19. For context, Clover posted an $84 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

