Cool Springs-based Medicare insurer Clover Health announced its first quarter 2023 results Tuesday on the heels of layoffs, lawsuits and delisting threats.
The company reported revenue of $527.8 million and a net loss of $72.6 million. With a $0.15 per share loss, however, the company beat the Zacks consensus estimate of a loss of $0.19. For context, Clover posted an $84 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Since the company went public in 2021, it has struggled to become profitable. In April, Clover cut 10 percent of its workforce, the same month it paid $22 million to resolve shareholder allegations that it committed securities fraud — the first of several class-action lawsuits it has faced. The company also faces delisting from the Nasdaq if it does not raise its share value to at least $1 and maintain that value for at least 10 consecutive days before October.
In 2022, the company named former Google exec Andrew Toy its new CEO and Scott Leffler chief financial officer.
Clover (ticker: CLOV) shares were down 1.14 percent on Wednesday, trading at $0.91.
Revance Therapeutics grows revenue with product launch
Nashville-based biotech company Revance Therapeutics saw revenues of $49.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 95.3 percent year-over-year increase. However, the company saw a net loss of $59.8 million in Q1, compared to a net loss of $64.3 million for the same period in 2022.
The company credits the growth of its RHA Collection ($30.3 million in revenue) and Daxxify ($15.4 million) for the jump in total revenue.
Revance, which moved its headquarters to the Gulch from San Diego in 2020, develops and markets Botox and other neuromodulators. Daxxify, a drug designed to treat glabellar lines, also known as frown lines, received FDA approval in September and launched with educational courses for aesthetics providers in March.
“Importantly, Daxxify’s launch is off to a great start, and we remain highly encouraged by the strong enthusiasm for the product’s differentiated performance profile and the positive feedback we’ve received from both injectors and consumers,” said CEO Mark J. Foley. “Further, with our contract manufacturer, Ajinonomoto Biopharma Services, now approved by the FDA, we believe we are well positioned to support the expected demand for Daxxify, in both aesthetics and therapeutics, as we continue to scale our business.”
Earlier this year, following its favorable fourth quarter and year-end results, Revance saw a 54 percent jump in share value.
Revance (ticker: RVNC) shares were down 6 percent, valued at $35.35 per share Wednesday following its first quarter earnings call.
SmileDirectClub remains at risk of delisting
Remote teeth straightening company SmileDirectclub reported first quarter net losses of $66 million, a $4 million improvement from the fourth quarter of 2022. This reflects a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share, compared to the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.14 loss per share.
During the first quarter of 2023, SmileDirectClub announced vague plans to enable “positive cash flow” by saving $120 to $140 million in 2023. In February, SmileDirectClub announced in-person options for its services in select markets for the first time.
SmileDirectClub is at risk of being pulled from the Nasdaq, since share value has not surpassed $1 since October. The company has until May 17 to reach the goal.
“Our core business continued to perform well despite the continuing macroeconomic challenges, and we have progressed on our key growth initiatives with the successful launch of our hybrid in-person and remote premium aligner product, SmileDirectClub CarePlus, in four key U.S. pilot markets,” CEO and chairman David Katzman said in a press release. “... Additionally, our innovative SmileMaker mobile scanning app for 3D treatment planning continues to perform well in Australia, and we remain on target to release SmileMaker in the U.S in the next two weeks. We are also tracking on our path to achieving EBITDA profitability in the third quarter and positive cash flow run rates by the end of the year. We remain optimistic on our business outlook for 2023 and beyond.”
SmileDirectClub (ticker: SDC) saw stock prices rise 9 percent to a value of $0.44 following the company’s earnings conference call Wednesday morning.