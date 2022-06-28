Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Valerie Nagoshiner as a senior adviser for governmental affairs and economic development in its Nashville office.
She previously spent more than a decade at the Tennessee Department of Health, first as assistant commissioner for legislative affairs and since 2016 as chief of staff. Nagoshiner previously worked for the National Federation of Independent Business.
Nagoshiner, who is not an attorney, has experience working on health licensure and regulatory matters in state government.
“Valerie’s experience at the intersection of public policy and economic expansion, particularly in the health care industry, make[s] her a valuable addition to our team as we continue to enjoy steady growth in our market,” Bradley Managing Partner Jonathan Skeeters said in a release. “Valerie has more than 12 years of experience in Tennessee state government and has served the last two administrations as a senior executive branch official. Her work in navigating legislative and regulatory efforts demonstrates her commitment to success, and we look forward to her strategic collaboration among colleagues and clients.”
