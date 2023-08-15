Dental services chain Tend Dental has named Troy Bage CEO.
He replaces Tend founder and CEO Doug Hudson, a Nashville executive who formerly served as CEO of locally based SmileDirectClub. Hudson will continue with Tend in a senior advisory role, according to a press release.
Tend, which has a corporate presence in both Nashville and New York City, was founded in 2019 and opened an East Nashville location in September 2022. It offers full-service dentistry, including general dentistry and hygiene as well as oral surgery and cosmetic procedures. The dental office touts an atypical strategy for compensating dentists, with a market rate salary plus bonuses based on patient satisfaction, compared to being paid according to the number of services performed.
Bage most recently served as CEO of Ivy Rehab for Kids, a White Plains, N.Y.-based company that provides various types of therapies to children. He will be based in Tend’s Nashville office.
"Following four years of accelerated growth during which Tend has become one of the country's top dental providers, we're thrilled to welcome Troy as the organization's next CEO," said Dr. William Shrank, member of Tend's board of directors. "As a proven clinical operations leader with a track record of scaling multi-site health care practices from early stage to triple digit locations, we believe Troy is strategically positioned to have a massive impact on growing the company."