Dental insurer Delta Dental of Tennessee has promoted Shanda Brown to chief diversity officer.
Previously the vice president of corporate and community engagement, Brown has been with the company since 1997 when she was hired as an auditor. Since then, she has overseen provider relations, quality control, human resources and operations.
In 2015, Brown helped create Delta Dental’s Smile180 Foundation, which supports a network of 26 charitable dental clinics, two dental schools and seven children’s hospitals across Tennessee.
Phil Wenk, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee, said Brown's appointment comes after “important, difficult conversations” over the past year that have made diversity, equity and inclusion a top priority for the payer.
“To help steer us in that path, I wanted to have someone who leads by example and has earned the respect and admiration of everyone who works here,” Wenk said in a press release. “I am thrilled that Shanda has agreed to take on this new role as a guiding light for us as we strive to reach the American ideal of equality and inclusion for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.