Anthony Hickey says he did not receive timely medical care for injuries sustained while he was incarcerated, according to a complaint filed late last year against Tennessee-based prison operator CoreCivic.
Hickey suffered a crushed left hip and femur after being attacked by inmates while in his cell at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, his lawsuit alleges. Further, Hickey claims, correctional officers refused his request for care until three days later. He ultimately received a partial hip replacement. In addition, when he injured his jaw and lost a tooth filling after falling off of his bed, his care was delayed three months and resulted in emergency dental surgery, the lawsuit alleges.
“They have a practice or policy of chronically understaffing Trousdale with the obvious result that people are not able to get the medical care they need,” Hickey’s attorney Christoper E. Coleman told the Post. “Whether this is deliberate neglect or simply they're just stretched so thin with a tiny staff and lots of prisoners that they can't do it. Either way, they're not fulfilling their obligations under the Constitution.”
Ryan Gustin, CoreCivic spokesperson, responded via email: "It’s our policy to not comment on active or pending litigation, but I can tell you that we take our responsibility to care for the individuals in our facilities very seriously, and we work hard to ensure that we meet the stringent standards set by our government partners and ourselves. The safety of our staff and the inmates entrusted to our care is our top priority."
Medical care is lacking in the prison system, especially for non-life-threatening conditions, medical providers, the formerly incarcerated and their advocates told the Post. In Tennessee, the situation is further complicated by TennCare coverage gaps.
But according to the Tennessee Department of Correction, the health struggles of inmates reflect health conditions in the general population.
“We have one resident who actually needed a part of his lung removed, but because it wasn't life threatening, it goes untreated,” said Kay Kretsch, CEO of Dismas House, a transitional program for the formerly incarcerated.
Chase, a Dismas House resident who requested the Post use just his first name, is one example. He is currently awaiting hernia surgery, which he said was canceled while he was incarcerated, as well as a cataract surgery.
While incarcerated, Chase said he worked for 25 cents an hour preparing food for prisoners with medical needs at Lois M. DeBarry Special Needs Facility. He said he started at just 17 cents per hour. The low pay made it hard to save up for the $3 copays for onsite treatment charged by TDOC. (The purpose of copays is to get inmates involved in their own medical care and ensure “appropriate use of correctional health care resources,” according to TDOC policy documents). In the year he was working there, Chase said 16 people died. In some of those cases, he claims, those deaths can be blamed on delayed care.
“Twelve of them shouldn’t have died,” he said. “They were very saveable, but because of gross negligence they did die. You’re talking to somebody one day; the next day they’re gone.”
Robert Miller is the medical director of the Vanderbilt Shade Tree Clinic, which partners with Dismas House to offer primary and specialty care to uninsured patients for free.
“A lot of them have medical needs that have been put aside during incarceration,” Miller said. “There have been a number of problems that are not life threatening that need to be treated.”
TennCare covers inmates once they are admitted to a hospital, TDOC confirmed. However, because Tennessee is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid, some costs of care that would be covered in Medicare expansion states are the responsibility of TDOC and its hospital partners. Men and women younger than 65 and who do not have minor children or a disability are not eligible for the state insurance, leaving many who are incarcerated in the coverage gap. According to a TDOC spokesperson, TennCare does not cover quicker outpatient surgeries that do not require hospital admittance for inmates, the types of surgeries that Kretsch said she sees a need for at Dismas.
“All of these states that haven't expanded are paying more and probably even more reluctant to take people off site, because you now have the expense of transportation and security,” Kretsch said, “plus the fact that you cannot get reimbursed for those medical expenses.”
Even post-incarceration, government insurance can continue to cause complications.
Chase is currently on parole for three to four years. He turned 65 while incarcerated, so he could not sign up for Medicare right away. Because of that delay, he said, Chase will have to pay a 10 percent additional monthly premium for Medicare coverage for the rest of his life, a standard penalty in Medicare for delayed enrollment. Chase opted to try to get his surgeries through indigent care at Nashville General Hospital.
Those who have served long sentences and are released as seniors often have not met the eligibility requirement of working 40 quarters, which amounts to 10 years, to receive Medicare for free. Work while incarcerated does not count toward Medicare eligibility, according to the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program.
There is a high incidence of cancer and cardiac disease in prisons, but TDOC medical director Dr. Kenneth Williams said that is reflective of the community writ large.
“What people don't realize is, what we mostly see is what's mostly in the community,” Williams told the Post. “There's the misconception that people are coming to the justice system and they're incarcerated, and then things happen to them. Certainly that's true, but that's relative to timing.”
Williams’ office sets American Correctional Association-accredited guidelines for care, though the care is passed to providers onsite, he said. The department is responsible for behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and pharmacy services. For elective offsite surgeries like Chase’s hernia surgery, for example, Williams said the decision is left to medical professionals at the prison.
“Surgery is not a first option,” he said. “It’s not a first option in the community, and it’s not a first option in the justice-involved. It shouldn't be a first option in either scenario. I would take issue with the characterization that it’s looked at or prioritized differently in the justice-involved population. I would say that’s misleading and inaccurate.”