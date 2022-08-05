The extra-contagious BA.5 variant of COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere, and a drug that helps temper the severity of symptoms is now more accessible in Tennessee. 

Paxlovid can now be prescribed directly by pharmacists, thanks to a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for emergency use. Paxlovid combines two types of antiviral drugs used to prevent individuals from progressing into severe cases of COVID-19. It was prescribed to President Joe Biden recently.

alcendor

Dr. Donald J Alcendor 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

