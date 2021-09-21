The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,190,689 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,500 cases on Monday from 10,507 new test results — an 11.8 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 14,450 people have died — with 38 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has decreased 20 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 68,410 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 15 percent in two weeks, with 3,243 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 11 percent of inpatient beds and 6 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 59 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But a major issue hospitals continue to face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 3,011,849 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 44.1 percent of the state's total population of about 6,910,000. More than 111,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, declining slightly from the figure of last week.
A total of 6,577,784 doses have been administered across the state.
Nashville has fully immunized 53.5 percent of its total population and administered more than 782,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 715,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.