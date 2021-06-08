The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 863,195 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 29 cases on Monday from 4,274 new test results — a 2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,479 people have died — with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 41 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 2,998 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus. That's the lowest level since April 2020.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 30 percent in two weeks, with 366 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,334,427 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 34.2 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 86,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, with demand waning quickly from its 350,000-doses-a-week peak.
A total of 4,951,577 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported three new COVID cases over the weekend. In total, 99,431 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 500 of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 925 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 42 percent of its total population and administered more than 604,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
State receives $39M grant for COVID disparities
The Tennessee Department of Health has received a two-year $38.8 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address COVID-19 disparities.
Funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the national initiative is meant to address health disparities among underserved populations and those high-risk for bad health outcomes, including minority and rural communities, according to a press release. The funds will be used to reduce COVID-related health disparities, improve testing and contact tracing and improve the state’s health department capacity.
“We know COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color and vulnerable populations in Tennessee,” Kimberly Lamar, assistant commissioner for the Division of Health Disparities Elimination, said in the release. “We are appreciative of this award and believe it will be a great investment for Tennesseans as we continue our work to address health inequities. The funding will be used to implement a coordinated and holistic approach that builds on culturally, linguistically, and locally tailored strategies and best practices to reduce COVID-19 risk across the state of Tennessee.”
