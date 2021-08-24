The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 997,479 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 4,120 cases on Monday from 23,249 new test results — an 18.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 13,204 people have died — with 25 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has increased 87 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 68,062 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus — the most active infections since January.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has increased 56 percent in two weeks, with 2,802 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 12 percent of inpatient beds and 7 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 66 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But the major issue hospitals now face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 2,814,896 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 41.2 percent of the state's total population of about 6,910,000. More than 139,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, picking up the pace nearly four-fold after demand had waned throughout the summer.
A total of 6,034,370 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported a 519 percent increase in Nashville’s seven-day moving average case rate in the past month, bringing the county total to 110,543 cases. Of them, 5,445 infections are currently active and 970 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 50.6 percent of its total population and administered more than 730,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 715,000.
More employers consider vaccine mandate amid Delta outbreaks
More employers are considering mandating the COVID-19 vaccination in their workplace in light of massive outbreaks driven by the Delta variant, a survey by Littler Mendelson found.
Most businesses are still encouraging vaccination over mandating, but those who are mandating have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, from less than 10 percent to 21 percent, according to the survey.
More than 1,600 employers were surveyed: half of them said they are strongly considering a mandate in the near future and 40 percent have delayed plans to return to in-person work. Of those considering mandating vaccinations, employers are concerned the decision will come with resistance from employees and impact company culture.
“The reality is that most U.S. workforces are not fully vaccinated, which leads to questions about whether and how to implement separate safety protocols for two different groups. Doing so, however, will require employers to develop a reliable and practical way of distinguishing between those who are vaccinated and not — without stigmatizing those who are unable to obtain the vaccine for legally protected reasons,” Barry Hartstein, co-leader of Littler’s COVID-19 Vaccination Working Group and co-chair of the firm’s EEO and Diversity Practice Group, said in a press release.
“If there’s one lesson here, it’s that — especially given the recent resurgence in cases — risk assessments in a pandemic are anything but static and must be continually updated.”
Envision mandates vaccines for 30,000+ clinical teams
Nashville-based Envision Healthcare has announced it will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its more than 30,000 clinicians by Nov. 1.
The requirement comes amid worsening nationwide COVID-19 outbreaks that are overwhelming already-low-staffed hospitals. Envision boasts a network of physicians that work to fill staffing shortages — especially in emergency departments — across the country, with more than 32 million patient encounters per year.
In a statement about the decision, Envision Healthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Rechtin said, “The health and well-being of our teammates and patients is our top priority. As a national medical group, we care for millions of patients, and they trust us to provide the highest quality of care and do everything in our power to ensure their health and safety. We have a responsibility to look after our communities and continue leading by example in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and preventing our neighbors from being impacted by this deadly virus. To keep our teammates and patients safe, we’re all getting vaccinated and encouraging our loved ones to do the same.”
