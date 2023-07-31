Locally based health care company Envision Healthcare is hitting a roadblock in its bankruptcy proceedings with creditors saying the plans for restructuring have “fatal flaws.” 

In a Thursday court filing, the committee of unsecured creditors asked the court to pause the proceedings, saying the disclosure statements unfairly discriminate against the unsecured creditors, violate the absolute priority rule that governs who is paid first in settlements, and were not filed with “appropriate good faith,” among other criticisms. 