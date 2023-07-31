Locally based health care company Envision Healthcare is hitting a roadblock in its bankruptcy proceedings with creditors saying the plans for restructuring have “fatal flaws.”
In a Thursday court filing, the committee of unsecured creditors asked the court to pause the proceedings, saying the disclosure statements unfairly discriminate against the unsecured creditors, violate the absolute priority rule that governs who is paid first in settlements, and were not filed with “appropriate good faith,” among other criticisms.
According to court documents, those with claims may vote to accept or reject the plans by Sept. 6, with a confirmation hearing set for Sept. 13. The committee advises the voters to vote against the proposed plans for managing the organization’s debt, each with separate claims holders eligible to vote.
The committee received part of its requests for further documentation on the plans including valuation analysis, liquidation analysis and financial projections for both plans. Those documents were filed Friday.
The restructuring plan proposes splitting Envision’s two parts, AmSurg and Envision Physician Services. AmSurg is listed with an estimated range of enterprise value as $3.45 billion to $3.65 billion, and EVPS is listed with a range of enterprise value at $750 million to approximately $850 million.
Envision filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Houston court on May 15, representing “one of the biggest losses ever” for parent company KKR. Moving forward, Envision Physician Services will spin off its AmSurg surgery centers, and AmSurg will purchase surgery centers held by Envision for $300 million plus a waiver of intercompany loans. The two companies merged in 2016.
Envision said in a press release that it will operate as usual while it looks to settle $7.76 billion in debt in bankruptcy court.
Health policy analyst Emily Evans told the Post that the company was plagued by new management, the pandemic, the introduction of the federal No Surprises Act and the nature of private equity ownership.
In May, Envision announced it reached a multi-year agreement with Florida-based health plan AvMed to provide in-network care to its Medicare Advantage members.
Envision’s legal adviser is Kirkland & Ellis, while PJT Partners and Alvarez & Marsal are also advising the company on financial matters.