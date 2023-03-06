Community Healthcare Trust has announced the death of Timothy Wallace, who served as CEO and president, as well as chairman of the board of the real estate investment trust. Wallace had served as president and CEO since the company was formed in 2014.
Before his time at Community Healthcare Trust, Wallace was co-founder, president and majority owner of Athena Funding Partners, a consulting group that focused on on-campus student housing for colleges in rural areas. Wallace was also a co-founder and executive vice president of Healthcare Realty Trust, another real estate investment trust.
Wallace, an alumnus of Western Kentucky University, started his career at Chicago-based Arthur Andersen in 1980, and also worked for accounting firm Ernst & Young.
"Tim's guidance, leadership and business acumen will be greatly missed and his contributions to the growth of CHCT cannot be overstated,” said Alan Gardner, lead independent director for Community Healthcare Trust. “On behalf of the entire company, I want to send our deepest condolences to the Wallace family."
In February, Wallace announced he was taking a medical leave of absence, and the company appointed David Dupuy as interim CEO. Dupuy previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the company. Succession plans are to be determined, according to a press release.