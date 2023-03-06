Tim Wallace

Tim Wallace, David Dupuy and Leigh Ann Stach

Community Healthcare Trust has announced the death of Timothy Wallace, who served as CEO and president, as well as chairman of the board of the real estate investment trust. Wallace had served as president and CEO since the company was formed in 2014. 

Before his time at Community Healthcare Trust, Wallace was co-founder, president and majority owner of Athena Funding Partners, a consulting group that focused on on-campus student housing for colleges in rural areas. Wallace was also a co-founder and executive vice president of Healthcare Realty Trust, another real estate investment trust. 