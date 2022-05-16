Change Healthcare, a Nashville-based tech services company, has filed a suit against a former employee. Change cites breach of contract by Michael Feeney, whom the company claims is working for a direct competitor.
Most recently, Feeney was Change’s vice president of operations transformation for physician revenue cycle management, and left the company in March to work for Olive AI, an Ohio-based artificial intelligence conglomerate.
Change seeks “injunctive relief to prohibit Feeney from working for Olive in violation of his non-competition covenant and to enforce Feeney’s commitments to abstain from disclosing or making use of Change Healthcare’s confidential information.”
Since the case was initially filed on April 27, Change has asked for a temporary restraining order and requested an expedited hearing. Feeney is expected to respond to the summons by May 19.
“Change Healthcare alleges that Feeney is presently violating a covenant not to compete, causing immediate and irreparable harm to Change Healthcare,” court documents said.
Lawyers representing Change and Feeney did not respond to requests for comment.
An eventful first quarter for Cumberland Pharma
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals announced that in the first quarter of 2022, its portfolio of eight brands delivered a combined revenue of $11.2 million, a 6-percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2021. Its adjusted earnings for the quarter were $500,000, or $0.03 a share.
In January, the company acquired the rights to Sancusco, a Japanese-developed anti-nausea patch meant for those receiving chemotherapy, for $13.5 million.
The company also recently announced a co-promotion partnership with Pennsylvania-based Verity Pharmaceuticals, which will promote Sancusco through its national oncology sales organization.
This quarter Vibativ, the company’s antibiotic used to treat skin infections, was also launched in Puerto Rico, and Cumberland Pharma partnered with Saudi Arabia-based Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company to introduce the drug in the Middle East.
On the day of the Verity announcement, Cumberland stock jumped nearly 9 percent, far outpacing the stock market generally, which tumbled during trading early last week. Cumberland shares later dropped down and were trading at $2.23 Monday morning.
HCA appoints new MidAmerica division president
Keith Zimmerman has been named president of HCA’s MidAmerica Division, based in the Kansas City area.
He will be responsible for seven hospitals and a number of other care sites in the Kansas City area in the position, which will become effective June 13, according to a press release. Most recently, he served as CEO of an HCA hospital in Arlington, Texas, since 2017.
“Keith has a track record of strong physician collaboration and a laser focus on clinical quality,” said Jon Foster, president of HCA Healthcare's American group. “His past experience and proven leadership skills will serve him well in his new role.”
He will replace Mel Lagarde, who is retiring after 40 years with the company.
