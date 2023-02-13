Tim Wallace — the co-founder, board chair, CEO and president at Franklin-based Community Healthcare Trust — is taking a medical leave of absence, effective last week.
The health care real estate investment trust has tapped CFO David Dupuy to serve as interim CEO.
Prior to joining Community Healthcare Trust in 2019, Dupuy was managing director of the health care investment banking group at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and held additional positions at Bank of America, KDA Holdings and Lifesigns Holdings.
"The Board wishes Tim a quick and speedy recovery, and we look forward to his return,” Alan Gardner, lead independent director, said in a release. “We have the upmost confidence in Dave and appreciate his willingness to step in and lead our team at this time.”
Shares of Community Healthcare Trust closed last week trading at $42.30 following a 52-week low of $30.38 per share. The company, founded in 2014, owns medical office buildings and outpatient centers nationwide and has seen its funds from operations increase 8.6 percent in 2022 and nearly 30 percent in the past five years.