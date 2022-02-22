Ovation Fertility has moved its operational headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville, the reproductive sciences company announced last week.
The founders of Ovation Fertility, which was established in 2015, previously took ownership of Nashville Fertility, a Midtown lab specializing in in vitro fertilization and in operation for nearly two decades.
The Ovation website lists approximately 15 members of senior management, but only a select few will permanently move from Los Angeles to Nashville, a company spokesperson said.
The company’s growth prompted the move. But Nashville being home to various health care companies made relocating the best match, Ovation CEO Paul Kappelman said in a release.
“As Ovation has grown to become a diversified, coast-to-coast fertility care services company, it just makes sense to reduce travel distance and time zone challenges by placing our home office in the middle of the country,” Kappelman said. “Many members of our senior management team are based in that area, as is our Ovation Fertility Nashville IVF lab and Ovation Genetics lab. While we have had a small office in Nashville for some time, relocating our home office operations will allow additional room for growth and create a centralized hub for Ovation’s operations and senior management team.”
According to the infertility treatment company, its Nashville location was one of the first IVF labs in the United States to be accredited by the Reproductive Laboratory Accreditation Program of The College of American Pathologists and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
The Midtown IVF lab program is led by Lab Director Melanie Freeman, who has worked in the field since the invention of IVF technology last century. Furthermore, the Nashville IVF lab specializes in pre-implantation genetic testing, foundational IVF support and ancillary IVF services such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and offers comprehensive chromosome screening.
Four reproductive endocrinologists founded the IVF company in 2015 after owning and operating four different labs in Los Angeles. Ovation expanded into a national network that includes IVF labs, genetics labs and partner physician practices.
In addition, the company grew by opening seven laboratories across the country and developing support service lines, including The Center for Surrogate Parenting, Ovation Donor Services, Ovation Genetics and Fertility Storage Solutions.
