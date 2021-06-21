Brentwood-based home health nursing and telehealth agency IntellaTriage has named Gio Pagano vice president of sales.
With more than 15 years of experience in post-acute care, Pagano most recently served as the sales manager for Pennsylvania-based health care consulting company McBee. Prior to that, he was the director of business development at New York City-based home health provider Quality in Real Time and served as a territory manager at specialty pharmaceutical company Cardinal Health consulting with home health and hospice agencies.
In his new role, Pagano will oversee the company’s sales and help expand into new markets. Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage offers an after-hours, nurse triage and telehealth solution that supplements care provided by home health and hospice agencies. According to a press release, the company has grown more than 250 percent over the last five years.
“Nurse burnout and turnover rates are at an all-time high, and hospice and home health providers have an acute need to solve these challenges as soon as possible,” IntellaTriage CEO Daniel Reese said in a release. “Gio’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better time. His insight and passion for this industry will make him an invaluable resource to drive IntellaTriage forward in expanding services and support for more organizations facing these challenges.”
