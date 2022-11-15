Brentwood-based health tech incubator 25m Health announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The organization is a joint venture of LifePoint Health, a locally based hospital operator, and New York City-based venture studio 25madison.
25m Health-sponsored companies include discharge case management software provider Kouper Health, virtual care clinic for women 40 and older Midi, operating room scheduling software Operait and additional startup companies working on reducing nursing burnout.
“25m Health is a key pillar of our LifePoint Forward innovation strategy, and the last year has shown us how we can advance innovations to improve health care quality, access and patient outcomes while lowering costs both within LifePoint’s communities and beyond,” said David Dill, chairman and CEO of Lifepoint Health.
Lifepoint Health announced the partnership with 25madison in November 2021, both investing $20 million to start the firm. The initial goal was to invest in startups in the hopes of addressing pain points within LifePoint’s hospital network, such as scheduling and paperwork. At the time, 25madison co-founder and CEO Steven Price said the firm would launch a few businesses per year.
Earlier this year, 25m Health established a Brentwood-based leadership team.