LifePoint

Brentwood-based health tech incubator 25m Health announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The organization is a joint venture of LifePoint Health, a locally based hospital operator, and New York City-based venture studio 25madison. 

25m Health-sponsored companies include discharge case management software provider Kouper Health, virtual care clinic for women 40 and older Midi, operating room scheduling software Operait and additional startup companies working on reducing nursing burnout.  

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.