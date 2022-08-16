Brentwood-based care coordination software provider CareHarmony announced this week it closed a $15 million Series A funding round.  

The company said that its technology has seen an increase in demand as it helped hospitals and health systems save money when programs such as the Medicare Shared Savings Program began mandating progress toward a downside risk model of payment, where the risk is either shared between payers and providers or assumed entirely by providers. The investment will fuel development of its CareBlocks technology and help the company increase hiring. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

