Brentwood-based HCTec acquired by Florida peer Jacksonville’s CSI Companies pays undisclosed sum for local IT managed services provider, staffing company William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 12, 2026 Nov 12, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Florida-headquartered healthcare IT managed services provider, consulting and staffing company CSI Companies has acquired Brentwood peer HCTec.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a press release. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmwr%64 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ @A6C2E6 G:2 :ED ?2>6 2?5 3C2?5] u@F?565 :? a_`` 3J }2D9G:==6 6?EC6AC6?6FC (:==:2> q2CE9@=@>6H[ E96 4@>A2?J 92D DFAA@CE65 `__\A=FD 962=E9 DJDE6>D[ >2?2865 E9@FD2?5D @7 56G:46D 2?5 56D<E@AD[ 2?5 DE27765 `a[___ 962=E942C6 x% AC@76DD:@?2=D D:?46 E96?] q:== vC2?2 D6CG6D 2D wr%64 rt~]k^AmkAm%96 24BF:D:E:@? 255D wr%64’D 42A23:=:E:6D :? 4=:?:42= D6CG:46 56D<[ 2AA=:42E:@? >2?286>6?E D6CG:46D 2?5 E649?:42= >2?2865 D6CG:46D]k^AmkAmq2D65 :? y24<D@?G:==6 2?5 7@F?565 :? `hhc[ r$x :D =65 3J rt~ r9C:D u=2<FD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hctec Mergers And Acquisitions William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by