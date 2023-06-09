BehaVR, a Nashville-based company that provides behavioral and mental health services through virtual reality technology, has made several changes to its C-suite. 

According to a release, Marc Griffin has been named chief commercial officer, Amir Gueron will serve as chief financial officer and Jillian Ahrens has been appointed chief product and design officer, a role that is new to the company.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.