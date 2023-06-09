BehaVR, a Nashville-based company that provides behavioral and mental health services through virtual reality technology, has made several changes to its C-suite.
According to a release, Marc Griffin has been named chief commercial officer, Amir Gueron will serve as chief financial officer and Jillian Ahrens has been appointed chief product and design officer, a role that is new to the company.
Griffin most recently worked in independent consulting though has also held roles at London-based Babylon digital health care company and Denver-based health care tech company RxRevu. Gueron previously served as vice president of finance at TytoCare, while Ahrens most recently served as associate director of product research and design at Pear Therapeutics
Also joining BehaVR from Pear Therapeutics is Christian Santiago, who will serve as head of clinical deployment strategy and operations. In addition, BehaVR has promoted Patrick Murta to chief technology officer. He joined the company in February 2022 as chief platform architect.
"This is a critical moment in the evolution of mental health care delivery, challenged by both intense need and deep systemic constraints," Aaron Gani, CEO of BehaVR, said in the release. "BehaVR is uniquely positioned to scale clinically-validated interventions to serve a wider range of patients. And with the combined expertise and industry knowledge that Marc, Amir and Jillian share, we will undoubtedly achieve this goal."
The moves come as the 2016-founded company in December announced its merge with OxfordVR of Oxford, England, along with a $13 million Series B fundraising round.
In 2021, BehaVR launched its first direct-to-consumer product, NurtureVR, which provides educational and mindfulness exercises as well as meditation and postnatal support. The company had previously focused on in-office treatment.