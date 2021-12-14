Ascension Saint Thomas has signed an agreement to buy Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly, to be the nonprofit health system’s 12th hospital in the region.
Terms of the transaction to purchase the 25-bed inpatient facility were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2022.
Three Rivers Hospital is the only hospital serving Humphreys County, which is 65 miles west of Nashville. The 25,700-square-foot facility offers a 24-hour emergency room, a laboratory and radiology and rehab services.
Opened in 1961 by local physicians as a for-profit venture, Three Rivers Hospital was later acquired by a group of community leaders via nonprofit corporation Humphreys County Community Health Services in 2008.
In recent years, the independent hospital has faced severe financial turmoil that threatened to close its doors. According to a report by The Tennessean, its leaders struggled to find a buyer in 2019 and instead turned to a consultant to help expand its services.
“Three Rivers Hospital has a strong and long-standing presence in serving the patients of Humphreys County,” Tim Adams, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Thomas, said in a press release. “The addition of Three Rivers Hospital supports our commitment to improving the health of Middle Tennessee communities by providing personalized and compassionate care that is close to home.”
Three Rivers will mark the health system’s 12th hospital within its Middle Tennessee network. Saint Thomas was previously approved to build out its eleventh hospital in Murfreesboro last year. Construction on Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital broke ground in October.
Other major health systems are expanding throughout Middle Tennessee as well. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2019 bought University Medical Center in Lebanon from Community Health Systems, and has been working to build out a hospital in the Rutherford County market.
HCA Healthcare’s local affiliate, TriStar Health, earlier this year acquired NorthCrest Health in Springfield — with the for-profit health system now operating 11 hospitals in the region.
