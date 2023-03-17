Those who live in Rutherford County’s Westlawn and Blackman communities and neighboring rural areas will soon have a new option when accessing medical care. 

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn is set to open to the public on Sunday at 5127 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. The neighborhood hospital, or “micro hospital,” is touted as the first of its kind in the state. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.