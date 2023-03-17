Those who live in Rutherford County’s Westlawn and Blackman communities and neighboring rural areas will soon have a new option when accessing medical care.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn is set to open to the public on Sunday at 5127 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. The neighborhood hospital, or “micro hospital,” is touted as the first of its kind in the state.
The 32,000-square-foot facility includes eight inpatient hospital rooms and an emergency department to be staffed 24/7. The site will also offer diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy and telemedicine services, with space on the second floor to expand in the future. It will cater to patients with short stays, with the goal of a “very under-utilized” emergency waiting room, said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. The site will serve as a satellite of the Rutherford campus, which has been serving the community for 95 years.
Hospital administrator Brittney Urso is a Middle Tennessee State University alumna and trained at Ascension Saint Thomas locations during nursing school. After travel nursing for a few years, she knew she wanted to end up back in Murfreesboro, she told the Post. The hospital will bring 48 new jobs to the neighborhood.
Urso said the staff has to be cross-trained to accommodate working with a smaller staff than those at Ascension’s other campuses. This strategy keeps the facility efficient in care as well as finances, which benefits patients, according to officials.
“It’s nice that they can stay here in a smaller environment that’s very patient-centered,” Urso said. “This facility was built around keeping it small, so all of our nurses are very accessible all the time, as well as our patient care techs. They’ll have really individualized care in a smaller environment rather than a larger hospital.”
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford’s main campus has expanded and invested in more services with the growth of the area over the last decade or so, said Ferguson. This month, the facility added open heart surgery services. The Westlawn location was ideal because there were many from that area using the Rutherford campus, and other medical services including Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Murfreesboro Medical Clinic are set to open in the area, he said.
“Our goal is to be part of that growing community in the Blackman-Westlawn area.” Ferguson said. “It’s got that neighborhood feel, where you may have one of your neighbors actually taking care of you. We want to make that environment that’s easy to access, where the care is equivalent to what they would experience in any of our other facilities.”
Ascension Saint Thomas announced in January that Fahad Tahir would serve as president and CEO of the health system. He formerly served as president and CEO of the hospital’s Midtown and West campuses.