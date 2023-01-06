Ascension Saint Thomas announced Friday that Fahad Tahir will serve as president and CEO of the health system, effective immediately. He replaces Tim Adams, who served in the role since 2018 and will now serve as regional operating officer and senior vice president for Ascension, overseeing the parent organization’s actions in 10 states.
Tahir has been with Ascension Saint Thomas since 2014, and most recently served as chief strategy officer since December 2020. He previously held the role of president and CEO of the hospital system’s Midtown and West campuses, and he oversaw the modernization of the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown hospital, according to a press release. Tahir is an alumnus of Johns Hopkins University and Loyola University and serves on the boards of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, American Heart Association of Tennessee and Nashville Public Radio.