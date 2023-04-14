Ascension Saint Thomas has appointed Greg Sizemore CEO of its behavioral health hospital.
Sizemore replaces Jim Spruyt, who is retiring after serving in the role since the MetroCenter facility opened in 2020.
Sizemore has worked in the behavioral health care field for more than 25 years, according to a press release. He most recently held the role of CEO of the Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of Jackson in West Tennessee and previously served in the U.S. Air Force. He will be moving to Nashville for the position.
“I’m proud and excited to join the excellent team at Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital,” Sizemore said in a release. “This hospital provides compassionate and innovative behavioral health treatment services for the people of Nashville and surrounding communities. It’s an honor to be able to contribute my passion and skills in service of their worthy mission.”
Located at 300 Great Circle Road, the hospital offers treatment for mental health disorders and co-occurring addictions. It is a joint effort between Ascension and Acadia Healthcare, a Franklin-based behavioral health company.
During 2022, Ascension Saint Thomas renovated its Midtown campus and opened a rehabilitation hospital. In addition, the health system named Fahad Tahir its president and CEO earlier this year.
Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.
