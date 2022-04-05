As Ascension Saint Thomas prepares to open a rehabilitation hospital in Midtown, it will host a hiring fair Tuesday.
The event will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 330 Seven Springs Way in Brentwood, according to a news release. The rehabilitation facility will open this summer on the Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus.
Saint Thomas and LifePoint Health will jointly operate the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital and provide post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic and cardiac events (read here).
The facility has job opportunities for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, case managers, environmental services workers and kitchen staff. Day and night shifts are available.
For a virtual registration, go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.