As cases of monkeypox have risen locally, and vaccine availability has opened up to a larger group of people, those looking to get the shot still wait weeks.
The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed a total of 52 presumptive cases of monkeypox in Nashville this year. The number has grown by 24 in the past week, as compared to 11 additional cases the week prior.
As of last week, the vaccine is now open to those beyond people who have come into contact with known cases, including communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus — men who have sex with men, transgender persons, gender non-binary persons or gender nonconforming persons, but only those who answer yes to one of the following in the past 90 days:
had multiple sex partners or anonymous sex
been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection
received PrEP for HIV
Contacts include those who have been named as a close contact to a confirmed case, as well as those who have been in close contact with someone who may have had monkeypox.
Vaccine appointments are booked for several weeks, said Matthew Peters, spokesperson for the department. The only place currently offering the vaccine (name brand Jynneos) is the Sexual Health Center at Metro’s Lentz Public Health Center. Those interested in booking an appointment should call 615-340-5632.
As of Wednesday, the health department had administered 217 total doses of the two-dose vaccine, Peters said. The second dose is administered 28 days after the first dose. Nashville has received a total of 1,300 vaccines.
“At this time, with vaccine supply limited, the supply is being prioritized for contacts and those at the highest risk of infection,” Peters said in an email.
Nashville saw its first confirmed case in early July, and initially reserved its few vaccine doses for those in close contact with someone with monkeypox.
In a meeting of the state’s health disparity task force, Julia Shaffner, spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Health, said the state is encouraging health providers to establish a low threshold to test for the infection. Metro is directing those who wish to be tested to their primary care providers. Testing consists of swabbing the lesions, which remain highly infectious until healed. Shaffner called the disease MPX rather than monkeypox in what she described as an effort to prevent stigma, as some health professionals have begun to do.
There are 99 total cases of MPX in the state, she said.
Monkeypox is characterized by a rash of sores, bumps or fluid-filled bumps, and infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion before the development of a rash. Many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms other than rash, according to a Metro press release.
The federal Centers for Disease Control states that the monkeypox virus can spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash or bodily fluids, prolonged face-to-face contact, intimate physical contact or touching clothing or linens that had touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids.
MPX is not as contagious or deadly as COVID-19. Most people recover in two-to-four weeks, but the disease can be serious in rare instances, especially for immunocompromised people, children and those who are pregnant.
