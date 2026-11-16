Top Story Ardent to acquire Missouri health system for $47M Brentwood provider of healthcare to mid-sized urban communities to close Boone Health deal in Q1 2027 William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 16, 2026 Nov 16, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ardent headquarters in Brentwood Courtesy of Ardent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Ardent Health has announced it will acquire Columbia, Mo.-based nonprofit health system Boone Health for $47 million.The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ q@@?6 w62=E9 :?4=F56D E96 bha\365 q@@?6 w@DA:E2= r6?E6C[ q@@?6 w62=E9 |65:42= vC@FA[ `h 42C6 D:E6D[ 2?5 C6=2E65 2?4:==2CJ D6CG:46D 2?5 C62= 6DE2E6]k^AmkAmq@@?6 w62=E9[ H9:49 92D D6CG65 A2E:6?ED :? r@=F>3:2 2?5 |:5\|:DD@FC: 7@C >@C6 E92? `__ J62CD[ 92D @A6C2E65 2D 2? :?56A6?56?E DJDE6> D:?46 a_a`] x? a_ad[ E96 6?E:EJ’D 3@2C5 2??@F?465 :ED :?E6?E:@? E@ 7:?5 2 3FJ6C]k^AmkAmz6J 4@>>:E>6?ED G:2 E96 28C66>6?E :?4=F56 2 Sa__ >:==:@? @G6C `_ J62CD E@ 7F?5 6BF:A>6?E[ 724:=:EJ C6?@G2E:@?D[ 724:=:E:6D 2?5 D6CG:46D[ A9JD:4:2? C64CF:E>6?E 2?5 :?7@C>2E:@? DJDE6>D] t>6C86?4J 56A2CE>6?E 6IA2?D:@? 2?5 @A6C2E:?8 C@@> >@56C?:K2E:@? 2C6 2>@?8 E96 ?62C\E6C> AC:@C:E:6Dj 4@?E:?F65 6>A=@J>6?E 7@C 2== 24E:G6 q@@?6 w62=E9 6>A=@J66D[ A9JD:4:2?D 2?5 25G2?465 AC24E:46 AC@G:56CD :? 8@@5 DE2?5:?8j 6DE23=:D9>6?E @7 2 =@42= 25G:D@CJ 3@2C5 7@C q@@?6 w@DA:E2= r6?E6Cj 2?5 4@?E:?F2E:@? @7 q@@?6 w@DA:E2=VD 6I:DE:?8 492C:EJ 42C6 A@=:4J]k^AmkAmpC56?E w62=E9[ H9:49 :D 32D65 :? qC6?EH@@5 2?5 AC@G:56D 962=E9 42C6 :? >:5\D:K65 FC32? 4@>>F?:E:6D G:2 E96 ?@?AC@7:E x|!pr% w62=E9 $92C:?8 AC@8C2>D[ H6?E AF3=:4 :? >:5\a_ac]k^AmkAm%96 2??@F?46>6?E 4@>6D 27E6C k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^962=E9042C6^2C56?E\C6D4:?5D\D6G6C2?46\A24<286\7@C\7@C>6C\46@^2CE:4=605c7beah7\d2f`\cf5f\h`h4\gb5d5b__d7d3]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmpC56?E D2:5 :? =2E6 ~4E@36Ck^2m :E :D C6D4:?5:?8 :ED D6G6C2?46 A24<286 E@ 7@C>6C =6256C |2CEJ q@?:4<[ ?@E:?8 2 5:D4C6A2?4J :?G2=:52E:?8 E96 4@>A6?D2E:@?]k^AmkAms2G6 r2DA6CD[ pC56?E w62=E9 AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6 E92E q@@?6 w62=E9 92D 3F:=E “2? @FEDE2?5:?8 C6AFE2E:@? 7@C BF2=:EJ[ ?FCD:?8 6I46==6?46[ A2E:6?E 42C6 2?5 @FE4@>6D]”k^AmkAmQ%9:D 28C66>6?E 25G2?46D @FC 5:D4:A=:?65 42A:E2= 2==@42E:@? DEC2E68J 2?5 AC@G:56D 2 D:8?:7:42?E @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6IA2?5 A2E:6?E 2446DD[ DEC6?8E96? DA64:2=EJ D6CG:46D 2?5 :?G6DE :? 42C6 56=:G6CJ] (6 2C6 4@>>:EE65 E@ :?G6DE:?8 :? q@@?6 w62=E9VD 724:=:E:6D[ E649?@=@8J 2?5 A6@A=6 D@ E96 @C82?:K2E:@? 42? 4@?E:?F6 56=:G6C:?8 9:89\BF2=:EJ 962=E942C6 E@ C6D:56?ED @7 r@=F>3:2 2?5 E96 ae 4@F?E:6D @7 |:5\|:DD@FC: 7@C 86?6C2E:@?D E@ 4@>6]Qk^AmkAmpC56?E DE@4< W}*$ti k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7:?2?46]J29@@]4@>^BF@E6^p#s%^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmp#s%k^2mX 4@?4=F565 E96 uC:52J EC25:?8 D6DD:@? AC:465 2E S`f]`f[ FA _]d` A6C46?E W2? :?4C62D6 @7 S_]_h A6C D92C6X] %96 D92C6D 3682? E96 J62C AC:465 2E Sg]e_[ 92G:?8 82:?65 `_`]ad A6C46?E :? G2=F6 D:?46]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boone Hospital Center Health Care Ardent Health Health Economics Public Services Health Social Programs William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by