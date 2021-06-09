Ardent Health Services has tapped former Corizon Health executive Carolyn Schneider to serve as chief human resources officer.
Schneider will oversee all human resource functions at the 30-hospital health system, which was recently in talks to be sold to LifePoint Health at a value of nearly $2 billion plus debt.
She previously served as the chief human resources officer for Brentwood-based Corizon Health, a private-equity backed prison health care service provider, for nearly three years. Prior to that, she served in multiple HR capacities for Brentwood0based RCCH HealthCare Partners and Capella Healthcare (which later merged with Regional Care Hospital Partners to create RCCH).
The longtime Nashvillian has also worked for Gibson Musical Instruments, WebMD, Medscape, Tenet Healthcare and HealthTrust. She earned her master’s degree in business administration and strategy at Vanderbilt University and last year recieved a building organizational cultures certificate from Harvard Extension School.
“After conducting a national search to recruit a CHRO, we were delighted to discover a candidate of Carolyn’s stature here in Nashville,” Ardent President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Bonick said in a press release. “She has a wealth of experience in health systems like ours and has achieved outstanding results throughout her career.”
