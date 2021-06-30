Nashville-based Ardent Health Services has named Terika Richardson chief operating officer.
Richardson takes the role overseeing operations at Ardent’s 30 hospitals and other care sites from Paul Kappelman, who left last December to launch a consulting firm. Richardson previously served as president of Advocate Aurora Health’s Central Chicagoland Patient Service Area, where she ran operations and growth initiatives in hospitals, clinics and ambulatory systems that staffed 75,000 employees.
Prior to that, she was president of several Chicago-area hospitals, including Advocate Lutheran General, Advocate South Suburban and Advocate Trinity. She also served as CEO and COO of hospitals within the HCA network, including Retreat Doctors’ Hospital and Spotsylvania Medical Center.
“Terika is a dynamic and innovative leader with a strong track record of driving results and creating measurable operational improvements while enhancing culture,” Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick said in a press release.
“Her experience leading complex healthcare organizations, along with her commitment to placing the patient at the center of every decision, make her an ideal addition to our team. We are excited to welcome her to Ardent as our company enters its next phase of growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.