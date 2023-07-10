children's hospital

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. 

Gender-affirming care for minors is banned in Tennessee after a weekend ruling from the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court granted Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s request to lift a partial block of the law put in place by Nashville federal Judge Eli Richardson late last month. Richardson had temporarily blocked part of the ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapies but allowed the ban on surgical procedures to go into effect.