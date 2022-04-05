Louisiana-based home health giant Amedisys — which offers a major Nashville presence — has announced the acquisitions of two companies.
According to a release, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has acquired Dallas-based Evolution Health LLC, which is also focused on home health, as well as a partial acquisition of North Carolina-based AssistedCare Home Health.
Terms of the deals — which follow two previous transactions — were not disclosed in the release.
With the acquisitions, Amedisys’ home health operations alone now total 350 care centers in 34 states, with 11,000 employees, serving about 74,000 patients per day. Including hospice care, it offers 530 locations in 38 states.
While not based in Nashville, Amedisys offers a local office with multiple company executives. The company focuses on hospice and high-acuity home health care.
Evolution Health LLC is a division of Envision Healthcare, doing business as Guardian Healthcare, Gem City and Care Connection of Cincinnati in 15 locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio.
“Amedisys is proud to expand its presence in these healthcare communities and provide more comprehensive care by aligning with our Amedisys Hospice footprint in these markets,” Amedisys President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Gerard said in the release.
AssistedCare Home Health will retain its personal care services as Eldercare at Home, and its intellectual and developmental disabilities and private duty nursing services will still be known as AssistedCare.
Gerard says the purchase of AssistedCare will enable Amedisys to offer both home health and hospice services in North Carolina.
In May, Amedisys bought nonprofit Visiting Nurse Association, which provides hospital care to patients in Nebraska and Iowa (read here). And in July, Amedisys made a $250 million deal with Contessa Health, a home hospitalization and skilled nursing venture (read here).
The Post has also reported on the company’s partnership with Medalogix, a Nashville-based data science company focused on health care (read here).
