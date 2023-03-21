Capsule

Capsule Pharmacy at 1207 Villa Place Suite 101

 Photo: Hannah Herner

Getting prescription medications in-person at a pharmacy is often met with roadblocks — processing insurance and coupons, navigating prescription stock and sometimes paying still-high prices. Alternative pharmacy companies look to offer a more seamless alternative. 

Ruchika Talwar

Capsule, a pharmacy with a same-day delivery model, moved in next to Warby Parker in Edgehill Village in spring 2021, while a Vanderbilt University Medical Center fellow is steering her patients toward Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, which mails prescriptions to patients for a flat fee.  

Capsule exterior 2

