Getting prescription medications in-person at a pharmacy is often met with roadblocks — processing insurance and coupons, navigating prescription stock and sometimes paying still-high prices. Alternative pharmacy companies look to offer a more seamless alternative.
Capsule, a pharmacy with a same-day delivery model, moved in next to Warby Parker in Edgehill Village in spring 2021, while a Vanderbilt University Medical Center fellow is steering her patients toward Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, which mails prescriptions to patients for a flat fee.
Urology patients could save $1.29 billion per year in drug costs through Cost Plus Drug Company, according to a study led by VUMC urologic oncology fellow Ruchika Talwar. She is also working on a study that tracks prices in cancer drugs overall.
Talwar would like to see the pricing model, advertised as a consistent 15 percent markup, implemented to the entire Medicare program.
“The reason behind our research was to demonstrate the large-scale drug pricing effects that MCCPDC could have beyond just each individual patient,” Talwar told the Post. “I really believe in the spirit of this company, and I think that we can reach a broader impact if we were to implement this sort of drug pricing program for all of Medicare.”
The Texas-based MCCPDC was founded in 2021 and uses virtual pharmacist company True Pill. It focuses on generic prescriptions and cost savings. When the company was introduced, co-founder Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, condemned the pharmaceutical industry, at one point saying his goal is to “just f— up the pharmaceutical industry so bad that they bleed.”
Capsule is also critical of the pharmaceutical industry, chain pharmacies especially.
The company writes on its website: “We are a new kind of pharmacy. Or maybe a new kind of pharmacy mixed with an old type of pharmacy. Anything but a chain type of pharmacy, where you wait in line to talk to people who would rather be anywhere else.”
The New York-based company founded in 2015 prides itself on free same-day delivery thanks to local drivers, as well as an app chat feature that allows customers to communicate with a pharmacist. The company promises to coordinate with the patient’s existing pharmacy or doctor and insurance company, thereby saving time and energy for the physician.
Eric Kinariwala, CEO of Capsule, noted on a podcast in 2022 that the convenience store offerings of a drug store have been replaced by companies like GoPuff or Amazon Prime, which deliver products same-day. He sought to do the same with the pharmacy side. The company declined to speak with the Post.
“If you were from Mars and you came to Earth and you walked into a chain pharmacy, man you’d be awfully confused,” he said. “Why are you selling Twizzlers, but also insulin? Why do you sell cigarettes and Chantix? This is confusing to me. And if you step back, it’s confusing to everyone.”
Pharmacists do not necessarily feel threatened by these changes in the landscape, said Anthony Pudlo, executive director of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association. Pudlo and the association have been advocating for restrictions on Pharmacy Benefit Managers, which Kaiser Health News called a direct competitor to Cost Plus.
“What's been the most interesting thing with [the] Mark Cuban situation is he doesn't come from a health care or an insurance background,” Pudlo said. “From his business lens, he's able to see that how drugs are priced by the PBM industry definitely become very inflated and can cause these rising costs of products.”
The introduction of companies like Capsule and Cost Plus can undermine the fact that a pharmacist is not paid for consulting services they offer beyond just dispensing a medicine, Pudlow said. Coming face to face with a pharmacist helps patients take medicines more safely, stay out of the emergency room and have more effective visits with their providers. He said getting prescriptions from a chain or community pharmacy is an added cost, but also an added service.
“I think every patient out there has a choice of how they want to access medications and pharmacy services, and they have a choice in which kind of model they prefer to use,” Pudlo said. “I've talked to a few pharmacists who are always quick to say, ‘put me on a street corner next to this chain or that grocery group or that telepharmacy or whatever and I know the services we provide, provide value and my patients appreciate that.’”