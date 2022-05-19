Alex Jahangir has added yet another title to his resume, this time with the leadership team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a vice president for business development.
Jahangir is a Vanderbilt professor of orthopaedic surgery and executive medical director for VUMC’s Trauma Patient Care Center, chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health and perhaps best known as the chair of the Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force.
Jahangir will continue his orthopaedic surgery practice and existing roles while being responsible for business development goals for VUMC in this new role. This includes expanding the trauma program and optimizing the medical center's ambulatory surgery centers, according to a press release.
Raised in Nashville, Jahangir is an alumnus of Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School and obtained degrees from George Washington University, the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University.
“I appreciate this opportunity to work with VUMC leadership, our business development team, and our regional and community partners to further advance VUMC’s tremendous impact across the region,” Jahangir said in the release.
