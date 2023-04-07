Franklin-based addiction treatment provider Landmark Recovery has announced changes to its C-suite. CEO and co-founder Matt Boyle remains at the helm with one new addition and a promotion.

Matthew DiGiacobbe will serve as chief financial officer. He most recently worked for DriveWealth, a New Jersey-based fintech company, according to a press release. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.