A gunman fired shots in the stairwell of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday. Metro Nashville Police Department officers took into custody Nicholas Perre Zaayenga and found a firearm and multiple magazines onsite. Zaayenga had entered a stairwell through a back door.
Brink Fidler, president of Defend Systems, a local active shooter training provider, said calls from hospitals for his services have been on the rise.
“The volatility and workplace violence and attacks on health care workers has just gone up and up and up and up and up,” Fidler said. “I think we'll see more traction in that industry.”
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics backs up this claim, with rates of violence jumping from 6.4 per 10,000 full-time employees to 10.4 from 2011 to 2018 in the health care and social assistance field. In August, the Tennessee Department of Health reported more than 20 workplace violence incidents over the past year and issued a request for information seeking vendors to provide safety training for its employees. A department spokesperson said recently it did not have an update on the RFI.
In a statement, Ascension Saint Thomas said it is cooperating with MNPD in its investigation.
“The safety of our associates, providers, patients and visitors is always our highest priority,” the hospital organization said. “We are so proud of the prompt response by our associates and the Metro Nashville Police Department. We are most thankful for the safety of all involved.”
Fidler, who has not been involved with Ascension Saint Thomas, spoke with the Post about how the shooting Saturday could have been prevented.
Based on what you know about the case, what could Saint Thomas have done better?
Our training is actually an acronym for “DEFEND,” and the first “D” in that acronym stands for “deter.” That's exactly the kind of stuff we talk about; what can we do to increase our security as an organization to prevent something like this from ever occurring? That should always be the first part of the conversation.
Can you expand on what it means to “deter” more specifically?
No. 1 is keeping non-essential entryways locked and secured regardless of convenience or weather. The two reasons we see doors unsecured or propped open most often is because No. 1, it's inconvenient or No. 2, it's a nice day and people like to prop their doors open to let the fresh air in. We can’t be doing that. Rear doors, loading dock doors, things like that are notoriously insecure at large organizations like was the case at Saint Thomas. That's a training problem.
We talk a lot about establishing a primary entryway, meaning is it obvious where people are supposed to go when they arrive at your facility? You can fix that with good signage. It's not hard to do.
We also talk about knowing and practice and emergency plans, being vigilant about confronting unknown people in the building, on property. All those things we talked about in the "deter" piece.
At Saint Thomas, patients and staff have been critical about a lack of communication on the matter. Is that part of the active shooter training?
That’s not part of the curriculum but I do get asked a lot about stuff like that. … At some point you do more harm than good.
We want to understand, we want closure, we want to be in the know, but what would it have changed in this instance, had Saint Thomas told everyone in the hospital? It would have changed nothing or it would have made it worse. It would have caused chaos and panic.