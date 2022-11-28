A gunman fired shots in the stairwell of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday. Metro Nashville Police Department officers took into custody Nicholas Perre Zaayenga and found a firearm and multiple magazines onsite. Zaayenga had entered a stairwell through a back door. 

Brink Fidler, president of Defend Systems, a local active shooter training provider, said calls from hospitals for his services have been on the rise.     

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.