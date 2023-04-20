transgender health care

State Sen. Jack Johnson speaks at a rally against transgender health care, Oct. 21, 2022

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, along with national advocacy groups and others, filed suit in Nashville federal court Thursday seeking to block a new ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. 

The Tennessee law, introduced as House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 this legislative session, puts doctors at risk of losing their license for providing gender-affirming care to minors. It also provides a path for parents to sue if the care happened without their consent and for people who received gender-affirming care as minors to sue their medical providers as adults. Even if the family involved is satisfied with their child’s care, the state attorney general can sue a provider.  

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.