Studio Bank, which set up shop in 2018, is growing further, as the financial institution announced this week that it had raised $38 million and created Studio Financial Holdings.
The new capital includes $18 million in equity issued this spring plus $20 million of unsecured notes issued through the new holding company.
"As I have always said from the founding of Studio Bank, we offer the sophistication and capability of a large, regional bank coupled with the customer service of the very best community bank we could create,” Studio CEO and President Aaron Dorn said. “Our growth and expansion into key communities in Middle Tennessee show we are fulfilling that promise.”
Recently, Studio Bank expanded with a retail and corporate office in Williamson County and a loan production office in Clarksville. The company said it surpassed $750 million in assets at the end of the second quarter.
Investment firm opens Nashville office
Florida-based Hyde Park Capital has opened an office in Nashville.
The investment banking firm specializes in sell-side mergers and acquisitions for founder- and family-owned companies, according to a release.
Michael Johnson, managing director at Hyde Park, is head of the new office.
“The Nashville office marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Hyde Park Capital, and for the reach and development of our client services,” Johnson said. “In today’s fast-moving M&A market, we’ve been in extreme growth mode, building on a long history of success in the middle market. Our new presence in Nashville will serve this growth, and our decision to base our newest office here came after an intensive evaluation of major metropolitan areas across the Southeast and their market size, industry growth, innovation community and location.
"In choosing Nashville, we’re expanding our services to a central location in the Southeast that will enable our team of 16 bankers to connect and collaborate with clients more seamlessly, and to a market that is one of the nation’s most important for healthcare, industrial, and technology companies.”
Company officials cited Nashville’s health care and technology sectors as factors in the move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In