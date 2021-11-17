Laffer Tengler Investments, a Nashville-based wealth management firm, has shuffled titles within its C-suite, in addition to hiring two new employees.
The most notable change within the organization is the replacement of its CEO, John Curley. Nancy Tengler, the company’s chief investment officer, will now serve as both CEO and chief investment officer.
Senior Portfolio Manager Arthur Laffer Jr. also added another title to his role in the company — president. Previously, that position did not exist at the firm. Laffer is the son of Art Laffer, the economic adviser to former presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump and the creator of the much-debated Laffer Curve, which is the theoretical basis for conservative “trickle-down economics.”
A spokesperson for the firm said the restructuring was a natural succession. She added that Tengler and Laffer will be splitting what were formerly Curley’s duties.
While no longer CEO of Laffer Tengler, Curley has joined the board at Butcher Joseph Holdings, the parent company of Laffer Tengler Investments.
Other title changes include the promotion of Sheila Asher to managing director from head of institutional sales and Fern Hailey to senior managing director from private asset manager.
The investment firm also made two new hires including Jessica Sos as chief administrative officer and Jonothan Berkowitz as portfolio manager.
Now, Laffer has a total of 15 employees between its three offices in Nashville, Charlotte and Scottsdale, Arizona.
