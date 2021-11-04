Nashville-based craft beer industry veteran Garr Schwartz has joined Fifth Third Bank as vice president and wealth management adviser.
Schwartz told the Post he will continue operating his Garr’s Beer Co.
“My decision to work at Fifth Third was confirmed after meeting so many people that love working here," he said. "Fifth Third provides the heft of a large financial institution and welcomes the creativity of an entrepreneur.”
Schwartz brings more than 18 years of experience working with large financial institutions such as Northwestern Mutual, U.S. Trust and Lehman Brothers. He will coordinate a Fifth Third Bank team of senior wealth management professionals focused on high-net-worth clients related to estate planning, wealth transfer, investments, risk management, benefits and succession planning.
A native Nashvillian, Schwartz graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.B.A. degree in finance before moving to New York City to begin his career in the financial sector.
Schwartz founded Garr’s Beer Co. in 2015, with his beers available in local retail establishments, restaurants and bars. Since operations began, Garr’s Beer has offered between two to four year-round canned beers. He recently ceased brewing operations at 628 Ewing Ave. in Pie Town yet continues to have his beer primarily brewed at Huntsville-based Straight to Ale.
“Working at Fifth Third makes sense,” Schwartz said. “Now I can grow the beer company and hire a team to handle the day-to-day business activities.”
