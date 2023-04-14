Waddell & Associates, an investment advisory firm with offices in Nashville, Memphis and Aspen, Colo., has promoted company official Teresa J.W. Bailey to president of the Nashville office.
According to a release, the role is new to Waddell & Associates.
Bailey, who joined the company in 2017, will continuing advising clients as a senior wealth strategist. Bailey also manages a professional services business.
“As an adept problem solver, leader and strategist, Teresa has been a tremendous asset to our team for the last six years,” said David Waddell, W&A’s CEO and chief investment strategist. “I can’t imagine anyone more deserving of this promotion. She won’t say it about herself, but she is truly a trailblazer. She has changed W&A for the better by spearheading our marketing efforts and countless other pivotal projects.”
Bailey moved to Nashville from Memphis, where she graduated from the University of Memphis.