HealthStream has landed a five-year deal with Ontario, Canada-based Prime Healthcare to provide its American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite across Prime's 46-hospital health system.
The suite of resuscitation training will be offered through HealthStream’s workforce platform and extend across 50,000 employees at hospitals and 300 outpatient locations.
“All of our hospitals are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for our patients — and we believe that starts with our dedicated and highly skilled workforce,” Prime Healthcare Region I CEO And Corporate Chief Medical Officer Sunny Bhatia said in a press release. “The Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program brings an innovative, highly adaptive, competency-based solution to our healthcare professionals, offering a new standard of excellence in resuscitation education.”
HealthStream now offers its Red Cross program, launched in 2019, in all 50 states.
SBA forgives Cumberland’s PPP loan
The U.S. Small Business Administration has forgiven a $2.2 million Paycheck Protection Program loan issued to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.
Cumberland was provided the CARES Act funding on April 14 of last year through a loan from Pinnacle Bank. According to the terms of PPP funding, certain amounts can be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses.
The West End-based pharmaceutical firm was one of several publicly traded company’s in the Nashville area to receive PPP funding. Fellow health care ventures IMAC Holdings and Harrow Health also landed PPP backing as did restaurant holding company J. Alexander’s Holdings — although executives of J. Alexander's returned the funding after regulators tightened their guidance in the face of public scrutiny.
